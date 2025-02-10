Ahead of the 2025 Super Bowl took place, there was an epic event that happened called NFL Honors. Country's own Jelly Roll attended, and he was introduced onstage by Snoop Dogg.

Snoop came out in a full Steelers uniform, pads and all, talking about how the NFL is desperate for good players. In walks Jelly Roll, showing off his full body transformation — he's been working on losing weight — in a skin-tight Tennessee Titans uniform.

"If anyone deserves a shot in this league, it's me," the "Save Me" singer says with a big smile across his face.

"Snoop don't even look like he plays football. I, on the other hand — peak athleticism, music superstar — one could say I'm Travis and Taylor in one pair of britches," he jokes. Watch below:

After Snoop Dogg agrees and tells Jelly he would be good on the offensive line, Jelly retorts with, "O-line? I wanna be a running back."

"Forget the tush-push, your team needs the Jelly Belly!" he jokes.

Fans in the crowd were stunned to see Jelly Roll in a full football uniform — they went nuts!

Jelly stuck to his script and didn't seem like he was looking at a teleprompter. He may have more acting in him after all.

