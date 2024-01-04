An upcoming Paramount+ documentary called June will showcase the life of one of the most formative — and most mysterious — female figures in country music history.

The movie will follow the life and career of June Carter Cash, who grew up in the legendary Carter Family but often slipped into the shadow of her larger-than-life superstar husband, Johnny Cash.

The documentary, first announced last November, will focus on Carter Cash's career prior to her marriage, shedding light on a prominent piece of country music history that might not be as well known to even history buffs.

The official trailer for the project, which arrived on Wednesday (Jan. 3), flips through archival footage of the singer's career. Meanwhile, stars like Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, Reese Witherspoon — the latter of whom portrayed her in the 2005 film Walk the Line — and more reflect on Carter Cash's life and legacy, from her prominence as a country performance and songwriter to her family life to one of the genre's most luminous figures.

"She was tough and she was funny," Nelson quips at one point during his interview. "If you're married to Johnny Cash, you gotta be tough."

The trailer also advertises more star commentary to come when the full film drops later this month. Dolly Parton, Ronnie Dunn and Larry Gatlin will also offer their perspective on Carter Cash's life and legacy, as will Robert Duvall, who acted alongside Carter Cash in the 1997 movie The Apostle.

Born to Maybelle and Ezra Carter, June Carter Cash was an active member of the Carter Family band beginning at age 10. She performed alongside her mother, her aunt Sara and her uncle AP, and when the family band stopped recording music together, Maybelle started a new singing group with her daughters and June as the lead singer.

Later on, she would maintain her quietly prominent role in country music. As the trailer for June notes, Carter Cash was an influential songwriter who wrote one of Johnny Cash's most enduring hits, "Ring of Fire." She died in 2003 at the age of 73.

June is due to arrive on Jan. 16. It will be available to stream on Paramount+.