Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash's lakefront estate just outside of Nashville became famous as a hub for some of the great artists of that generation, and it was immortalized in a hit movie that won an Oscar. The place went up for sale in 2019, and pictures show a one-of-a-kind property that's a true part of country music history.

Johnny Cash purchased the waterfront property along Old Hickory Lake in Hendersonville, Tenn., in 1968, and he and June later lived there until their deaths in 2003.

The more-than-4-acre property offers more than 1,000 feet of lake frontage, providing stunning views in every direction. The couple lived in a 13,000-square-foot-plus home on the property that was the site of many diverse gatherings of luminaries, including Al Gore, former President Ronald Reagan and Cash's friend Bob Dylan. The couple often hosted dinners with their musician friends, who would literally pass a guitar around and sing for their supper.

It also served as the location where Cash went through detox in 1960, and it's where Kris Kristofferson reportedly landed his helicopter in a desperate attempt to get the star's attention and pitch him his songs. The stunning Cash residence was the setting of one of the climactic scenes in the 2005 Cash biopic Walk the Line.

Bee Gees singer Barry Gibb bought the property in 2006, and the lavish main house burned to the ground in 2007. The property has been on the market on and off in the years since, most recently selling for $3.2 million in 2020.

Scroll through the photos below to see Johnny and June Carter Cash's iconic property

PICTURES: See Johnny Cash's Iconic $3.2 Million Lakefront Estate in Nashville The iconic lakefront estate that once belonged to Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash sold for $3.2 million, and as pictures show, the property is stunning.

PICTURES: See Inside Johnny Cash's Spectacular Rural California Estate A stunning rural estate in California that once belonged to Johnny Cash has sold for $1.85 million dollars. Pictures of the 5-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 4,500-square-foot historic property show unique wood accents throughout the house, a paneled music room where Cash used to write songs, his-and-hers master suites and more.

The carefully maintained grounds also include a pool, a covered outdoor kitchen and a sitting area with a firepit among the other amenities of the fine home, which Cash designed and built in 1961.