Iconic $6.25 Million Johnny Cash Family Estate for Sale — See Inside! [Pictures]
An iconic Tennessee estate that's part of the history of Johnny Cash's family is now up for sale, and pictures show an unspoiled property that offers a mix of history and rustic luxury.
According to the official listing from Compass Realty, the former Cash family property is called Dogwood Estate, and it resides on Cash Mountain on 20 acres of pristine rural land in the upscale Nashville suburb of Hendersonville, Tenn.
The 2-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 4,232-square-foot main residence features high ceilings, exposed beams, elaborate rock work and landscaping that blends in perfectly with surrounding nature, offering a seamless transition from indoor to outdoor living.
The listing for Dogwood Estate calls it a "living testament to the heart and soul of country music history," touting its "breathtaking views that stretch as far as the eye can see," since the estate sits atop Cash Mountain.
Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash originally hired renowned "builder to the stars" Braxton Dixon to build the house for their son, John Carter Cash, and it features historical materials including yellow heart pine floors, stained glass windows imported from Europe and Amish-built stone fireplaces. A thirty-foot cathedral ceiling highlights the space.
The property also includes the historic Braxton Cabin, which dates back to 1789 and is fully renovated to serve as a charming, one-of-a-kind guest house overlooking the property from its highest point.
According to online property sites, the asking price of $6.25 million on the Cash family's Dogwood Estate breaks down to $1,477 per square foot and a monthly payment of $37,619.
Scroll through the pictures below to see inside the Cash family's historic Dogwood Estate, and keep scrolling to see inside Johnny Cash's other iconic properties in Tennessee and California.
