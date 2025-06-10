Justin Moore has 13 No. 1 songs under his belt, but somehow, he has never once done a proper vocal warmup.

With country artists needing to do everything they can do to preserve their voices so they can play shows and record music all year, it's shocking to hear that someone who's been as successful as Moore has has never even warmed his chops up before hitting the stage.

The "This Is My Dirt" singer was a guest on Taste of Country Nights recently, and we asked him to tell us what his vocal warmups look like.

That's when he admitted it.

"I've never done one at all, which is probably stupid, but knock on wood, I've never had any vocal issues, so I just keep doing the same thing," he reveals.

His "warmup" used to include liquor backstage before he took the stage, but he's since scrapped that habit.

"It used to be a couple of shots — I don't even do that anymore."

The "Why We Drink" singer's pre-show routine in 2025? "Now it's make a cocktail and hit the stage."

Moore has told us before that all he needs in his dressing room before a show is some Tito's and Skoal, and maybe some chips and salsa, and he is good to go. He isn't joking, either, when he says he does no vocal warmups — he doesn't even sing one note backstage in his dressing room.

"The first time I sing at all is on stage," he insists.

Moore will be on stage a whole lot this summer, as he starts a long run of around 30 shows beginning on on June 13, in Bethlehem, Pa., and running through October 2, in Buda, Texas.

