This Singer Only Needs Tito’s, Tostitos + Tobacco Backstage Before Their Shows [Exclusive]

Paul Buckowski, Mark Sagliocco, Tim Boyle, Getty Images

What is required backstage at a concert venue varies depending on the artist.

Some stars are pickier than others.

Justin Moore falls under "others." He's a simple kind of dude who doesn't require too much backstage to get him in the right headspace to perform.

We recently sat down with the "This Is My Dirt" singer for an episode of Taste of Country Nights: On Demand, and host Evan Paul asked Moore what's on his tour rider.

"We're pretty easy. Tito's, some kind of tequila that my tour manager likes — I don't even know what it is, I don't drink tequila," he says, adding:

"Snuff, chips and salsa, and that's about it."

How about when he leaves a venue, does he take the leftovers? Let's say there's half a bottle of Tito's and a few cans of snuff left in the roll — might as well load it up onto the bus and take it to the next city, right?

"I take some stuff in the house, ya know? If it's taking up space on the bus, I'll just bring it in the house," Moore explains.

The country singer has a lot of hungry mouths to feed at home: He and his wife have three growing kiddos. He told us that his grocery bill is astronomical, so the extra chips and salsa can really help.

Moore just a full new album, also called This Is My Dirt. The radio single of the same name is climbing up the charts.

