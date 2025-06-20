Justin Moore Conspiracy Theories? Including One About Zach Top

Justin Moore weighed in on popular conspiracy theories, including Elvis Presley, Big Foot, government surveillance and Zach Top.

The country singer had pretty firm answers for just about every theory and was willing to explain why going to space was a big "hell no!" for him.

Justin Moore's latest single is called "Time's Ticking," from his This Is My Dirt album.

This month he's touring with Joe Nichols.

Find the full interview at the Taste of Country Nights: On Demand podcast, country music's longest-running, consecutive weekly podcast (on Apple Podcasts and Spotify).

ToC Nights host Evan Paul has been asking artists about conspiracy theories all year long, and there have been some revealing answers, including which artist believes in the illuminati (Kip Moore) and who believes in Big Foot.

That's a hard "no" for Moore. He also doesn't think the King o Rock 'n Roll is still alive.

Watch the full video or keep scrolling for the rest of his answers.

Justin Moore Conspiracy Theories

Are professional sporting events rigged? No.

Did Michael Jordan retire the first time to pay off gambling debts? Is that a theory? I did not know that ... but he is the GOAT. The LeBron stuff can go away.

Did the government create 5G technology to spy on us? Possibly.

Is Zach Top Alan Jackson's son? I don't know about that, but Zach Top’s a bada--.

Would you go to space? Hell no!

Why not? I don't want to get in an airplane much less a spaceship.