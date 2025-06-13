We all dream of meeting our heroes, but Justin Moore wanted to make his dream of meeting Hank Williams Jr. become a reality, so he did something drastic.

The "This Is My Dirt" singer was a guest on Taste of Country Nights recently and shared the story.

"The first tour I did was Hank Jr. and Lynyrd Skynyrd, it was called The Rowdy Friends Tour, this was like 2007," he recalls. "So we are like a month through the tour and I had not yet met Hank."

Moore realized that if he didn't do something about it, he was going to end up going the whole tour and not meeting Hank Jr., who is one of his heroes.

So he did something drastic.

"He always did his meet-and-greet right before his show, and so one night I got off stage and I just jumped in the meet-and-greet line," he admits.

Fortunately, he didn't have to wait long.

He explained that "Hank's tour manager comes up and goes, 'What are you doing?' I'm like, 'I hadn't met Hank yet, I just wanted to meet Hank,'" he says. "He goes, 'Just walk on the bus tomorrow.'"

Moore says he questioned the tour manager's approach — he'd just walk on the bus, without letting Hank know? But the manager was adamant, so he did as instructed.

Get our free mobile app

The next day, he entered the legend's bus, and they had a great chat, talking about "turkey hunting for an hour, and it was awesome," Moore says. "He and I have done songs together since then."

Some people might suggest to never meet you heroes for fear of disappointment, but for the "The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home" singer," his risk paid off.

"For me, he was awesome," Moore says of Hank Jr., adding that the two have become great friends since then and remain so to this day.

PICTURES: See Inside Hank Williams Jr.'s Spectacular Southern Plantation Home Hank Williams Jr. has listed his stunning Tennessee plantation home for sale, and pictures show a property fit for a Country Music Hall of Famer. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker