Riley Green is slated to head out on his As Cowboy As It Gets tour on April 16, 2026 in Southaven, Mississippi at the Landers Center -- with country music veteran, Justin Moore opening up some shows for him along the way.

Green was a guest on the Country Countdown USA with Lon Helton where he revealed that it is a full-circle moment for him to be bringing Moore along with him on tour.

The "Worst Way" singer says "I’ve been a huge fan of his. He can play nothing but hits for 60 minutes. I went to see him when I was 23 in Biloxi. Got to meet him back then."

How Old is Riley Green?

Riley Green is now 37 years-old, so this chance encounter with Moore happened back in 2011. Green says "There’s a picture of me at his meet & greet. Now he’s going on tour with me."

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

Normally, this would work in the opposite way. Green would have seen Moore in concert in 2011 and maybe one day he would open for him, except now, Moore is opening up for Green.

Read More: Country Music Tours Scheduled for 2026: Full List

Even though, arguably, Moore has had more career success and for a longer duration, when you're hot, you're hot, and Green is on the tip of everyone's tongues nowadays, so the script is flipped and Moore opens for Green.

Riley Green Number One Songs

Green has had a total of 6 no.1 songs at country radio, to date. His latest was his duet with Ella Langley, "Don't Mind If I Do."

On the contrary, Moore has had 13 no.1 songs at country radio. His latest is his song "This Is My Dirt."

Need more outlaw country in your life? Check out the top 20 Waylon Jennings songs from back in the day.

The Top 20 Waylon Jennings Songs Waylon Jennings' 20 best songs show why he's among the largest-looming figures of the outlaw country movement. But they also prove his versatility.

Jennings' discography includes some ambitious covers of songs that were already massive hits — and without exception, his versions could stand toe-to-toe with the originals. It also features some lesser-known cult classics and a tender love ballad or two.

Keep reading to hear the songs that prove that country music wouldn't be country music without Jennings' incredible influence. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak