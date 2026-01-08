Riley Green admitted to me on Taste of Country Nights that he once expected all of his ex-girlfriends to text him at the same time, for the same reason. But not a single one did.

Green was referring to the moment when he was awarded People Magazine's Sexiest Country Star award back in October of 2025.

"I was expecting ex-girlfriends to text me about it," Green told me. Instead, he got a very different kind of text response.

"It wasn't that, it was just a bunch of my buddies back home giving me a hard time," he joked.

When I asked why he thought his ex-girlfriends would text him about him winning such an award he said "I don't know. Because I won, or something. I mean, geez, who you gonna text? That's like a 'Yeah, you know, like, take that.'"

Get our free mobile app

The award was a pick-me-up for Green, especially when he thought about his old relationships.

Green continued, "You remember "How You Like Me Now", Toby Keith? That was playing in my head over and over."

Read More: Riley Green Confirms His Relationship Status

Green, who has been linked to, but never confirmed with country superstars, Megan Moroney and Ella Langley has been the target of many women trying to get his attention.

But there's always some negative press that comes along with being a sex symbol.

Who is Riley Green's Ex-Girlfriend Sophia Sansone?

Sophia Sansone — a music industry figure whose brother is Farmer John on Farmer Wants a Wife — was formerly linked to Green, and even joined him on some awards show red carpets.

This TikTok video is a recap of Sansone's story in Nashville, including her relationship with Green.

Only part of the clip was about her country star ex-boyfriend, but Sansone herself chimed in in the comments sections, writing, "I wouldn’t call my ex a winner in any sense of the word but thank you for everything else queen."

Riley Green Ex Girlfriend @mandykayschendel, TikTok loading...

Safe to say, Green did not get a text from Riley Green when he won the People's Sexiest Country Star award.

But enough of the gossip: Let's take a look into Green's recently sold Nashville home.

PICTURES: See Inside Riley Green's Luxurious Nashville Home Riley Green is selling his stunningly well-appointed home in Nashville, and pictures show a luxurious property chock-full of the highest-end amenities. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker