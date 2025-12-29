Riley Green recently hosted his second annual Christmas party, where his parents showed up dressed as the parents from A Christmas Story — and then walked away with a pretty incredible gift of their own.

At the party, Green’s mom, Karen, shared a photo on Instagram revealing that they won the grand prize in the giveaway: a brand-new camper.

Karen wrote on her Instagram — yes, Riley Green’s mom is quite popular on the platform — “We won the GRAND PRIZE at the 2nd annual RG Christmas costume party! Thank you, Riley, for the generous and thoughtful surprise! This is definitely one way to get us off your bus. We are ready to hit the road!”

Green was one of the first to comment on the post, writing, “Don’t shoot your eye out” — a nod to A Christmas Story that, as you might expect, has racked up plenty of likes.

What Are Riley Green's Parents Names?

Alan and Karen Green are the people who raised Riley Green — both literally and in shaping him into the man he is today.

Green’s parents joked that the new camper will allow them to catch more of the “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” singer on the road in 2026. Still, they’re happy to be off their son’s tour bus and instead parked right beside it in their own camper.

Karen is clearly proud of her son, as she should be, and often shares posts about him on her Instagram.

