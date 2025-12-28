Riley Green built his fame slowly, building a grassroots following over a period of years before ascending to country superstardom.

Now, the singer says he's grateful things happened that way, and that he never shot to overnight success back when he was a young performer.

Green opened up about his path to fame in a recent interview on the Like a Farmer podcast, where he also talked about how he stays connected to his Alabama roots through keeping a property in his hometown area.

Why is Riley Green Grateful He Never Got Famous in His 20s?

Green, now 37 years old, since he simply wasn't ready to handle the pitfalls that come along with celebrity back when he was first trying to make it as a country singer.

"I think if I would have had any type of success similar to this when I was in my early 20s, it would've been ugly," he admits.

With some extra years and a substantial amount of performing experience under his belt, Green says he's better equipped to take the ups and downs of fame in stride.

"You get a little bit mature and you can kinda step back from things a little easier as you get older," Green continues. "I was really fortunate that my success was really gradual."

What Was Riley Green's First Hit?

Green's first country hit was "There Was This Girl in 2018.

He was 29 years old at the time.

The singer has since gone on to rack up hits like "Different 'Round Here" and "I Wish Grandpas Never Died."

His celebrity reached a whole new level in 2024 with the release of his Ella Langley duet "You Look Like You Love Me," cementing him solidly as an A-Lister and also helping spur him into country music sex symbol status.

Throughout his rise, the singer has continued to maintain the rigorous touring regimen that earned him his first fans.

How Does Riley Green Stay Down to Earth Despite His Fame?

Also during his Like a Farmer conversation, Green said that his hometown community in Alabama is a constant reminder of where he comes from, no matter how famous he gets.

"Having my place back in Alabama is all I need. When I go back there, life just moves slower," Green explains.

"Keeping in mind that what we do for a living is not reality," he points out.

"Going and doing late night television and all that stuff, it's cool to get to go do, but it's building for a brand, which is me touring and being a country music artist," the singer says. "Me in my real life, I'd rather be on my bulldozer on a farm or hunting somewhere."

In addition to his Alabama property, Green also calls Nashville home.