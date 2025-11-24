Even before he dropped his sultry "Worst Way," Riley Green was a country music sex symbol.

How does his mom feel about that? When Green was a guest on the Taste of Country Nights studio, he revealed that he and his mother have a "don't ask, don't tell" policy when it comes to steamy love scenes - both in his music videos and in his love life.

Case in point? The steamy "Worst Way" video.

Just the lyrics alone could have any woman blushing, especially since they're coming from People's Sexiest Country Star for 2025.

But the video is...well, definitely PG-13. It features Green doing a lot of steamy kissing scenes, so we wanted to know how Green's own momma felt about it.

"She's fine about it," Green says, before joking: "She lives in a house rent-free, a nice house, she can put up with a little risqué every once in a while."

Green continued through the laughter and said that he and his mom "kind of have a 'don't ask, don't tell' policy at my house."

Watching your kid grow up to be a big-time country star has to be a strange experience for anyone. But on top of that, Green's parents watched their child grow up to be one of the most-fawned-over men in country music. That's gotta lead to some interesting conversations with neighbors in their small-town grocery store.

It's undoubtedly a big perk that Green purchased his parents a nice home that they can live in and not worry about rent or a mortgage payment.

But with that comes the fact that his momma has to turn a blind eye to some of her son's steamy shenanigans.

