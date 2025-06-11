Justin Moore: Touring With Joe Nichols Is a Real Dream Come True

Justin Moore and Joe Nichols will be spending the month of June on the road together, and the younger of the two hitmakers says it's a pinch-me kind of tour.

"I looked up to him when I was first starting in the business, because I was from Arkansas and he was having success," Moore says of Nichols. "Loved his music, and now to get to know him as a person, he’s a great man.”

Nichols is also from Arkansas, and backstage the two don't get too wild. Mostly they sit around talking about University of Arkansas sports, because they're both diehard fans.

"We met and became friends when he and I had both calmed down," Moore tells Taste of Country Nights. "Had we started together, we probably would have some more stories."

About 20 years ago, Nichols went to rehab to help him kick drugs and alcohol. Moore has always celebrated a good buzz, but admits he's taken his foot off that pedal as he's aged. He doesn't even do a shot before going onstage like he once did.

The tour began on June 5 in Indiana and wraps up on June 28 in Nebraska. Both men have separate solo appearances beyond that this month, and both have dates all through the summer, as well.

Musically, Moore's latest single is called "Time's Ticking." On his This Is My Dirt album, he trades verses with Dierks Bentley, but the version released to radio finds him singing solo.

"Time's Ticking" is the follow-up to "This Is My Dirt," a Top 5 song on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.