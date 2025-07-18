Justin Moore has a brand new custom tour bus that has 17(!!) TVs and one hilarious custom feature: An extremely low-mounted microwave.

Moore gave CMT a bus tour, and this thing looks more like a five-star hotel than a house on wheels.

This is Moore's fourth custom tour bus — he's been able to design all of his road rides himself, so he knew exactly what he wanted.

This time, he had an important request.

Moore's on the shorter side, so he asked that they install the microwave on this bus a lot lower than they have in the past.

Justin Moore Tour Bus @CMT, Instagram loading...

Moore hilariously points out (video below) that the microwaves on previous buses have been too high up, so he'd reach for his hot soup and have to stand on his tippy-toes. This would often lead to spills and potentially burns.

Now, he has a microwave that's only three or so feet off the ground, so there's no risk of taking a piping hot bowl of chowder to the head.

Justin Moore Tour Bus @CMT, Instagram loading...

In addition to soup, the "If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away" singer also really likes television.

He likes it so much, he wants to be able to see the TV from anywhere — even the shower. So, he put 17 of 'em in this new ride.

Moore's a really big sports fan, and he never misses a play, even when naked.

The singer explains that he and his wife had the interior decorator perfect this bus not only for the star, but his wife and four kids, who sometimes join him on the road.

How Old Are Justin Moore's Kids?

Moore and his wife, Kate, have four kids: Ella Kole, 14, Kennedy Faye, 13, Rebecca Klein, 10 and Thomas South, 7.

How Many No. 1 Hits Has Justin Moore Had?

Justin Moore has had 13 No. 1 songs on the Country Mediabase Chart. His first No. 1 came in 2009 with his breakout hit, "Small Town USA."

