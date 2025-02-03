Kacey Musgraves Reacts to Beyoncé’s Grammys Wins With One Hand Gesture

Kacey Musgraves offered one quick, non-verbal reaction to Beyoncé's Best Country Album win at the 2025 Grammy Awards after the show on Sunday night (Feb. 2).

Musgraves was headed out of the venue — after trading in her awards show shoes for a pair of slippers, a la Reba McEntire after the 2018 ACMs — when a photographer asked her for her take on Beyoncé's win in the country category.

The "The Architect" singer didn't stop to chat, but she did flash a thumbs up and a smile as she breezed by.

Musgraves' Deeper Well was also nominated in the Best Country Album category. She lost to Beyoncé along with Post Malone, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson.

The photographer's question came after some fans thought they spied disappointment on Musgraves' face on the broadcast when she lost to Beyoncé.

If you look closely after the winner's name for the Best Country Album category was called, you can see Musgraves glancing up toward the ceiling as she applauds.

"Kacey Musgraves is p--sed that Beyonce beat her for Best Country Album, look at her face expression," one X user commented, sharing a clip of the moment.

Some fans believed she had every right to be upset about the loss: "She is country! Beyonce is not," one opined.

But others felt that the scrutiny on Musgraves' expression was overblown. "So, that's always her face," one X user said. "Didn't matter who won, she was gonna look like that."

Both Musgraves and Beyoncé walked away winners after Sunday night's Grammy Awards show. Musgraves claimed the trophy for Best Country Song for "The Architect" during the Premiere Ceremony.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé collected her first-ever country Grammys and won Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter.