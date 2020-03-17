As coronavirus continues to spread throughout the world, country stars are trying to keep the mood light. On Monday night (Mar. 16,) Kane Brown did exactly that when he and wife Katelyn headed to their social media channels to partake in the “Flip the Switch” challenge.

“She wants to get on this TikTok thing since we are quarantined.” Brown said on Instagram.

In the video, Brown and wife Katelyn were seen dancing to Drake’s 2018 single “Nonstop.” As the challenge dictates, they switched clothes after seemingly flipping a light switch in their room.

Yep, Brown was seen donning Katelyn’s skirt when all was said and done. And yes, Brown kept smiling through it all.

Indeed, despite the ongoing seriousness of the coronavirus spread, Brown does have many reasons to smile. On Tuesday (Mar. 17), it was announced that he has just received three new certifications by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Not only was his self-titled debut album upgraded to a certification of two times platinum; but his No. 1 Billboard 200 Experiment has also been officially certified platinum, and becomes the only country album released since November 2018 to achieve this RIAA award status.

Brown’s current single “Homesick” is also now platinum-certified and is currently celebrating its second week at the No.1 spot on both the Billboard and Country Aircheck/Mediabase airplay charts. The 25-year-old entertainer co-wrote “Homesick” with Brock Berryhill, Matthew McGinn and Taylor Phillips and is the follow-up to a streak of number one hits such as “Good as You,” “Lose It,” “Heaven” and “What Ifs.”