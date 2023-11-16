Kane Brown and Lainey Wilson are among the country stars on deck to tribute Elvis Presley in a new NBC holiday special.

On Wednesday (Nov. 15), People officially announced the lineup of the inaugural television event, which is called Christmas at Graceland. Kacey Musgraves and The War and Treaty are also repping the country format, but the lineup includes artists of all stripes: John Legend, Post Malone, Lana Del Rey and Alanis Morissette are also scheduled to perform.

Airing at the end of November to officially kick off the Christmas season, the special will also throw a spotlight on Presley's enduring musical legacy. It will air from his iconic Memphis, Tenn., home of Graceland, marking the first time a televised concert has taken place at the estate and featuring some special, never-before-broadcast footage of Presley.

The details of the performances haven't been revealed yet, but it's likely that Brown will perform his new version of Presley's "Blue Christmas," which he recorded as a duet with the late legend, featuring recordings of Presley's voice.

In addition to the scheduled performances, Christmas at Graceland will feature an appearance from Riley Keough, who is Presley's granddaughter and the new owner of Graceland. Keough inherited the property over the summer, following the death of her mother Lisa Marie Presley, a rock artist and the only child of Presley and his wife Priscilla.

That ruling came after months of disagreement between Keough and her grandmother Priscilla, who filed a petition challenging the validity of Lisa Marie's trust after a 2016 amendment made Keough and her under-18 siblings the sole heirs of the Graceland estate.

Keough is also one of the executive producers of Christmas in Graceland, and in a statement, she shares her excitement about the television concert.

"My family and I are elated to open the doors of Graceland in this first-of-its-kind special," she says. "With intimate musical performances drawing inspiration from my grandfather Elvis' cherished Christmases in Memphis, viewers will be invited to experience firsthand the magic that is Christmas in Graceland."

Christmas in Graceland will air Nov. 29 at 10PM ET/PT on NBC and simulcast on Peacock. The special will air directly after NBC broadcasts its long-running holiday tree-lighting tradition, Christmas in Rockefeller Center, which Kelly Clarkson is hosting.