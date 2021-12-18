Keith Urban Calls Marrying Nicole Kidman One of His Biggest Achievements

Keith Urban says that marrying his wife, Nicole Kidman, is one of the biggest achievements of his life, adding that it changed everything for him.

In an interview with Reba McEntire on her Living & Learning With Reba McEntire podcast, Urban cites his marriage when asked what he considers his biggest achievement.

"There's a lot of things. Marrying the right person, massive," Urban observes (quote via People). "Marrying for the right reasons, getting sober 15 years ago, a big turning point in my life."

Urban got sober not long after getting together with Kidman, and looking back, he says he "never had specific goals" prior to that. He just had a vague idea that he wanted to "live in Nashville, wanted to write songs and make some records and hope the radio plays them," he admits.

"Some people come see us play our own music instead of covers that I'm playing. That was it, that was the goal."

With Kidman's help, Urban has refocused in every area of his life. The couple, who married in June of 2006, share two daughters; 13-year-old Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, who is 10.

Musically, Urban was an up-and-coming star at the time he married Kidman, but he's built a career as one of country music's most reliable and innovative hitmakers in the decade-and-a-half since then. He's scored 20 No. 1 hits total, and he spent the pandemic in 2020 giving some entertaining from-home performances, as well as creating new music. His current single is "Wild Hearts," from an upcoming project that is to be announced.

Urban is slated to hit the road in 2022 for his Speed of Now Tour, which launches in June.