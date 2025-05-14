Never Call Keith Urban by This Name, He Doesn’t Like It

Keith Urban is a highly-decorated artist who could be referred to by many names — we like four-time Grammy winner or country music icon — but there is one name that he hates to be called when he is out in public.

Urban stopped by Much Music recently, and they asked him about his email signature — what does his sign-off say when he responds to messages?

"I usually just put K or KU, cause I like KU," he says. "That's my favorite way to be called."

Conversely, Urban then blurted out, he hates "Mr. Urban."

"Don't call me Mr. Urban. Agh!" he says. "It's so official and I feel like a school principal or something."

The "Blue Ain't Your Color" singer had a moment of revelation, and now he understands where his father, Bob Urban, was coming from.

"My dad hated it too, so I get it now," Urban admits.

Urban wants his fans to know that he loves just being called "Keith" or "KU," because it's casual, like "hey, you!"

But you should never feel the need to go for a formal "Mr. Urban," and it certainly won't earn you any brownie points with him.

May we suggest he go by his latest title, Mr. ACM Triple Crown?

Urban was honored with the ACM Triple Crown Award at the 2025 ACM Awards on May 8. In earning that, he became only the 11th country artist in the 60 year history of the ACMs to be honored with the prize.

