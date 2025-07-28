Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's second daughter, 14-year-old Faith Margaret, is taking a rare step into the spotlight as part of her mom's new ad campaign for Clé de Peau Beauté.

Faith makes a short cameo in the clip, which is the first ad campaign Kidman filmed in her new role as ambassador for the Japanese beauty brand.

In it, the teen embraces her mother, and the two hug cheek-to-cheek as Etta James' "At Last" plays.

It's the first time that fans have seen Faith take on this kind of in-front-of-the-camera role, as Urban and Kidman have previously been pretty private about their kids.

In their younger years, Faith and her older sister, 17-year-old Sunday Rose, were almost never spotted out in public, and never at industry events.

But as the girls get older, that's been changing.

Fans have started to see more of both Faith and Sunday, the latter of whom is following in her parents' footsteps to pursue a career in performing arts.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's Oldest Daughter Is a Budding Model

Sunday Rose walked in her first fashion show in October 2024, her famous parents supporting her every step of the way.

Read More: Keith Urban's Daughter is a Magazine Model Now

In April 2025, she branched out into the world of magazine modeling, posing for a photo shoot for Issue 52 of British publication Pop Magazine.

How Did Faith Get Involved in Nicole Kidman's Latest Ad Campaign?

Kidman explained to People that it was the beauty company's idea to involve her daughter in the photo shoot.

"My daughter [Sunday] is modeling now, and so when they said, 'Would Faith be in this with you?' I was like, 'Faithy, do you want to be in this?' And she was like, 'Yes,'" Kidman explains.

"So we flew out together and we were just able to have fun on the set," she continues.

Will Faith Keep Getting in the Spotlight With Her Famous Parents?

It's not clear if the 14-year-old wants to pursue modeling or brand ambassador work independently, or if it was just a fun chance to spend some quality time at her mom's job.

Kidman says the ad will also be a fun memory for the family to look back on over the years.

"It was just sort of a magical, dream-like experience, which I hope when people see the campaign, they get," she details.

"She's my baby, and it was a sweet little way to capture her at 14," Kidman continues. "It was one of those things where you say, 'This isn't a job. This is actually a gift.'"