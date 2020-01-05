Keith Urban supported his wife Nicole Kidman at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, and both looked fantastic on the red carpet Sunday (Jan. 5).

The "Blue Ain't Your Color" singer stepped out in a classic suit and tie, while Kidman wore a stunning strapless red dress. Urban doted on his wife and frequently stepped back to allow solo pictures of her, while he looked on in amazement and adoration.

Kidman is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama for her role as Celeste Wright on the HBO television show Big Little Lies. She is nominated against her Big Little Lies co-star Reese Witherspoon. The show itself is nominated for Best Television Show - Drama.

Last year, Kidman was nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture for her work as Erin Bell in Destroyer. The actress's first Golden Globe win came in 1996, when she won for her role as Suzanne Stone-Maretto in To Die For for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical. In 2002 she won in the same category for her character Satine in Moulin Rouge. She then won the Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama category in 2003 for The Hours. Finally, in 2018 she took home the award for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in Big Little Lies.

The couple recently donated $500,000 to Australian relief to aid in the fight against the devastating bushfires. Their home has not yet been affected, however, it is under threat. “Our family’s support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia. We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now,” the couple wrote in a social media post before urging others to donate.

Prior to the red carpet event, Kidman was reportedly seen crying on Saturday (Jan. 4) once her plane touched down for a pre-Golden Globes event.