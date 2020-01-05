Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are feeling the devastating effects of the ravaging wildfires in Australia personally. The couple owns a home in Australia, where they were both raised, which is not yet affected by the fires, but is currently under threat. And the pair's hearts are with the people and wildlife that have been killed, injured, or displaced: They have offered a generous donation to help.

“Our family’s support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia. We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now,” both Urban and Kidman shared to Instagram, including links to local fire services for those who would like to make their own contribution.

The fires have been raging since October, and have left 23 dead, according to the Associated Press. They have burned through more than 12 million acres of land, destroyed more than 1,500 homes, and have devastated the country's wildlife; with an estimated hundreds of millions of birds, mammals and reptiles killed. The fires show no sign of abating and, in fact, fire threats are expected to intensify in the coming days.

Urban and Kidman are not the only celebrities who are encouraging lending a helping hand to those Down Under. In addition to many pop stars and actors (including P!nk, who also pledged $500,000 towards relief funds), no less than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (aka Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) have urged those who can help to donate what they can.