Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Played an Oscars Game With Their Kids

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman were not at the 2020 Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (Feb. 9). Instead, they stayed home and watched with their kids — they even made a game of it!

Urban, whose favorite movie of 2020 was the Best Picture Award winner Parasite, told Taste of Country of the family fun night a day after the Academy Awards.

"We made a big game out of it, Nic and I and the two kids,” he shared during a media session prior to Monday's All for the Hall concert in Nashville. “We had a sheet each and we had to fill it all in before the thing started. And obviously a lot of the categories none of us have a clue, we just pick at random."

If you're feeling a little unprepared to evaluate the Best Animated Short Film category, you're not alone, it seems. But the singer and his A-list actress wife are tuned in to the biggest and most talked-about movies. Urban reveals that he picked he Best Picture winner, calling Parasite "extraordinary" while lauding the many layers of metaphor.

The couple's kids are Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, age 11 and nine, respectively. On the surface it would seem that Kidman (who has two Oscars) would have the advantage during this game, but let's be honest: The Academy Awards are about as easy to predict as the CMA Awards.

Urban performed and hosted the seventh-annual benefit concert for the Country Music Hall of Fame. All for the Hall: Under the Influence asked nearly a dozen artists to perform an original song and a cover from an artist that inspired them. For his cover, the "Wasted Time" singer chose "Blue Bayou" by Linda Ronstadt.

