Eric Church did not have Keith Urban in mind when he co-wrote "We Were," so it was by accident that he wrote a quasi-autobiographical hit for the reigning Entertainer of the Year.

The "Some of It" singer admits the song is a better fit for Urban than it is for him.

"There's a line in there about 'two heartbeats in the moonlight in leather jackets on a back of a Harley,’" Church says. "I don’t ride a Harley ... He and Nicole (Urban's wife Nicole Kidman) used to do that when they first started dating, and they were touring, they would jump on his Harley and they would put on their leather jackets and they’d go ride up in the countryside before the show."

"We Were" is the first song from an unannounced and upcoming project for Urban. Church wrote it with Ryan Tyndell and Jeff Hyde and it found its way to Urban organically.

"I truly believe songs find the path that they’re supposed to find, and that one was supposed to be with him," Church says before adding he'd be tremendously proud if "We Were" becomes a hit. Find the song just inside the Top 20 on the Billboard Country Airplay Chart currently.

Find both men on the road this summer, with Church playing his Double Down Tour and Urban performing at festivals and select venues. Last month he played the 2019 Taste of Country Music Festival and he'll also play WE Fest in August.

