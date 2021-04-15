Keith Urban Recounts Bizarre Place He First Heard His New Taylor Swift Collaborations [Watch]

EllenTube

Keith Urban lends his talents to Taylor Swift's new re-recorded version of her classic album Fearless, and in a new interview, he shares the weird circumstances in which he first heard the new music.

Urban works with Swift on two tracks on Fearless (Taylor's Version), joining her for a duet on "That’s When" and providing vocal harmonies on "We Were Happy."

In a virtual appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show that's slated to air on Thursday (April 15), Urban says he was in Australia doing some Christmas shopping at the mall when he got a text from Swift, who had opened for him on the road during the era in which she toured behind the original version of Fearless. She was hoping he might want to sing on the tracks and asked if he wanted to hear them.

"So she sends me the songs, I'm sitting in the food court at the shopping center, listening to these two unreleased Taylor Swift songs," Urban tells DeGeneres, laughing before drolly adding, "It was an unusual place to be hearing unreleased Taylor Swift music."

Urban is set to co-host the 2021 ACM Awards with Mickey Guyton on Sunday night (April 18). He's also nominated in the category of Music Event of the Year for his collaboration with Pink on "One Too Many."

The 2021 ACM Awards begin at 8PM ET and will air live on CBS and stream live on Paramount+. Sign up for Paramount+ here.

2021 ACM Awards Nominees: The Full List

Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton lead all 2021 ACM Awards nominees with six each and Miranda Lambert has five, including Female Artist of the Year. Thomas Rhett and Ashley McBryde will be up for four ACM awards on April 18. The CBS broadcast will award trophies for Entertainer, Song and Album of the Year, in addition to Duo and Group of the Year. This is a list of all ACM Awards nominations for 2021.
Filed Under: Keith Urban, Taylor Swift
Categories: Country Music News, Country Music Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top