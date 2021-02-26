The nominees for the 2021 ACM Awards include country music's hottest newcomers and established hitmakers like Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett. This year's first ACM nominations were announced on Friday morning (Feb. 26) by Kelsea Ballerini and Brothers Osborne.

The "Hole In the Bottle" singer and the country duo announced Entertainer of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Duo of the Year, Group of the Year and Single of the Year on CBS, with remaining awards coming later via Entertainment Tonight. Luke Combs and Rhett were among the artists with multiple nominations. Dan + Shay, Maren Morris and Old Dominion also received nominations for the 2021 ACM Awards.

A full list of the 2021 ACM Awards nominations is below. This list will be updated throughout Friday morning.

The 2021 ACM Awards will air from Nashville's Grand Ole Opry, Bluebird Cafe and Ryman Auditorium on April 18. The three venues were also used last fall when the ACMs were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. As in previous years, the Sunday night show will start at 8PM ET and broadcast live on CBS.

Remember: The best way to watch the ACM Awards is on TV, with ToC on your phone.

2021 ACM Awards Nominees: The Full List Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton lead all 2021 ACM Awards nominees with six each and Miranda Lambert has five, including Female Artist of the Year. Thomas Rhett and Ashley McBryde will be up for four ACM awards on April 18. The CBS broadcast will award trophies for Entertainer, Song and Album of the Year, in addition to Duo and Group of the Year. This is a list of all ACM Awards nominations for 2021.