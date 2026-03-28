Kylie Morgan has just released an entertaining video for her latest song, "1-(800) DUMP HIM." Will she dominate this week's countdown of the most popular videos in country music?

We're about to see, with help from Taste of Country readers.

Morgan's new video features her giving out hard-nosed, practical relationship advice.

Morgan is up against new clips from Tigirlily Gold and Mitchell Tenpenny.

The Top 10 has shifted significantly this week, with Ashley McBryde debuting at No. 1 with her autobiographical new video for "Bottle Tells Me So."

Brian Kelley debuts at No. 6 with his new video, and Russell Dickerson rounds out the Top 10 this week.

Annie Bosko enters the Top 10 at No. 9 with her video for "Fighter" this time around, while clips from Spencer Hatcher, Bucky Heard and more remain solid fixtures in the countdown.

Which artist has your vote this week?

Taste of Country lets our readers decide their favorite videos in country music each week, so if you want to see your favorite artists win, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.

Voting results can change slightly after the weekly poll closes, since we tabulate the votes and remove illegitimate votes that skew the results.