The Voice alum Jay Allen is celebrating a happy season in his life: He got engaged to his love Renée Lynn over Christmas.

But amid the festivities, the singer has also had to deal with questions and social media criticism.

That's because his engagement news comes just seven months after Allen and his ex-wife, fellow country singer Kylie Morgan, announced their divorce.

Why Did Jay Allen and Kylie Morgan Get Divorced?

Allen and Morgan, who were married for two and a half years, originally described their breakup as pretty peaceful.

Allen said he was "on a journey of sobriety, healing, growing, leaning into God and I've moved on" as they finalized the split.

But in a new social media post, Allen laid out a full timeline of a split and accused Morgan of infidelity, betrayal and not being supportive of his work to get sober.

"To set the record straight...my ex had an affair on ME, and that was why we got divorced," he wrote. "I found out in the fall of 2024, and that it was happening behind my back, in my home."

He also said they had problems even before he found out she was cheating.

"I was already unhappy as she did not support my sobriety and was obviously trying to hide something, but this gave me a reason to move on," Allen continued.

When Did Jay Allen Meet His New Fiancée After His Divorce?

Though he didn't directly say so, Allen's statement seemed to be in response to social media users speculating that, since his engagement took place just months after his divorce news broke, his new relationship could have started as an affair while he and Morgan were still married.

Allen said he wanted to "protect our integrity and character," and provided a full timeline showing when he and Renée got together.

The singer says he and Renée had first met years prior, but reconnected in February 2025, just one day after he received divorce papers. At that point, he says, he and Morgan had been separated for months, and had just concluded a difficult divorce battle.

"From the beginning, Renée has supported my sobriety and helped heal my heart," Allen continues.

"To some, 10 months may seem fast, but our engagement is our personal decision that we have diligently prayed over — not yours."

The singer concluded his post by celebrating 19 months of sobriety along with his engagement, and putting fans on notice that leaving a "negative comment" will get them blocked. "To the rest of you beautiful souls who follow and support our journey...Y'ALL ROCK," Allen said.