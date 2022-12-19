The stars aligned for The Voice alum and country artist Jay Allen on Saturday night (Dec. 17): Not only did he sell out Ole Red Tishomingo for his final show of the year, but he had two very special surprise guests in the audience.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani popped in for an unannounced visit during Allen's set, and even hung out and snapped a few photos with him, making for a mini Voice reunion. Allen shared a series of snapshots on his social media after the fact, with the three artists posing underneath a "Greetings From Oklahoma" sign."

"Dang," Allen writes in the caption of his photo. "Blake and Gwen surprised me last night and showed up for my last show of the year at his hometown [Ole Red] in Tishomingo, OK."

During his time on Season 22 of The Voice, Allen was on Team Gwen — an unexpected choice for the singer, who had already been making headway as a rising artist in the country format for some time. He notched chair turns from both Stefani and Shelton, and has maintained a relationship with both members of the couple since he departed the show after being eliminated during the Knockouts round.

But Stefani and Shelton weren't the only VIPs in the audience that night: "My new in-laws were side stage with all of our Oklahoma family & friends," Allen says in his social media post.

"You can't plan moments like this."

Allen married fellow country singer Kylie Morgan in late November. According to People, the ceremony took place in Fort Myers, Fla.; the couple had to postpone their planned October ceremony due to Hurricane Ian.