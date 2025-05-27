Jay Allen and Kylie Morgan are headed for divorce.

The couple, who are both country singers, are calling it quits after two-and-a-half years of marriage. The news comes via a post shared by Allen to his social media pages.

"It's with peace in my heart that I feel it's time to share this," he writes in a black-and-white text post. "Kylie and I separated 6 months ago and made the decision to get divorced."

"I've been on a journey of sobriety, healing, growing, leaning into God and I've moved on," he continues.

"I will always care for Kylie & wish her the best... GOD'S PLAN IS GREATER. *Proverbs 3:5-6."

The verse he references from the Bible echoes his path of "leaning into God." That scripture reads, "Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths."

Allen and Morgan have been absent from each other's social media pages for months, with both posting about their music journeys and Allen opening up about his sobriety at various milestones.

Their last shared photo together is from their two-year wedding anniversary, when Allen posted a few pictures to recognize the date. The couple wed on Nov. 27, 2022. Since that date was six months ago, that was right around the time the two separated, according to him.

Morgan has yet to directly address her now ex-husband's post. She did, however, share a song on social media about being "the problem" in a relationship, saying it was the story of a fan that needed to be told.

"For the ones who were gaslighted & made to believe they were 'the problem,'" she writes on the video.

"It took some time, but now I see why, your favorite color's black / It matches your soul to be that cold and fool a girl like that / You opened up my door, dressed up like an angel / Tore apart my world and made it look graceful / Thought that it would kill me if this died / Thought that I'd be with you my whole life / Up until you chose to be a ghost / One night in October you let us just set us in stone / With a cut straight to the heart / I'm still finding light in the darkest parts / Sometimes the grayest skies make the greatest golden hours / Even graveyards grow flowers," she sings in the video.

