Country singer Jay Allen has reconsidered his stance on gun ownership after being the victim of an armed robbery at an East Nashville grocery store.

The singer and former The Voice contestant opened up about the scary experience on social media, assuring fans that he's "ok (besides being out a few bucks.)"

But what really distressed him wasn't the loss of the money — it was the feeling of vulnerability and terror that stuck with him, even after the danger had passed.

"Even with having a muscular stature and being covered in tattoos, it didn't matter," Allen reflects. "He had a gun, and I didn't. I felt helpless, taken advantage of, and mad at myself more than anything."

In the wake of the incident, Allen says he made a big decision: To purchase a firearm for protection.

"I've always been on the fence about guns, but today I'm a proud new gun owner," he continues. "It's strictly for self-defense, and I will NEVER feel that way again."

Allen also shared a closeup shot of his new pistol, as well as video of himself at a gun learning to use it.

Who Is Jay Allen?

Allen has been an up-and-coming artist in Nashville for the better part of a decade.

He's known for his viral 2018 hit "Blank Stares," which he wrote about his mother's early-onset Alzheimer's diagnosis, as well as his longstanding commitment to raising Alzheimer's awareness.

He competed on The Voice in 2022, earning chair turns from Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani for his Blind Audition performance of Cody Johnson's "Til You Can't."

