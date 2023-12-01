Five country music tours for 2024 were announced or expanded this week. Jason Aldean and Kenny Chesney are the two most famous artists dropping new live shows for next year, but there are several interesting newcomers joining them.

Aldean's 2024 Highway Desperado Tour picks up where he left off in 2024. It's also the title of his new album. Meanwhile, Chesney has grown his Sun Goes Down Tour by a third since announcing 18 stadium shows earlier in the fall.

Scroll down to see four country tours and corresponding dates. Opening acts (if available) and ticket information is also listed.

Adam Doleac's Wrong Side of a Sunrise Tour (dates added):

Notes: Greylan James, Troy Cartwright and Graham Barham will open this tour.

Tickets: Tickets for added shows went on sale this week.

Brothers Osborne's Might as Well Be Us Tour Dates:

Notes: Opening acts include Jackson Dean, the Cadillac Three, Stephen Wilson Jr., Caylee Hammack, Madeline Edwards and Zach Top.

Tickets: Tickets go on sale Dec. 1

Notes: Lauren Alaina, Hailey Whitters, Chase Matthew, Austin Snell and Dee Jay Silver are opening.

Tickets: Tickets for most shows go on sale Dec. 1

May 18 — Thackerville, Okla. @ WinStar World Casino and Resort *

July 11 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview *

July 12 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 13 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 25 — Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena @

July 26 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach @

Aug. 1 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater @

Aug. 2 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion @

Aug. 3 — Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain @

Aug. 8 — Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center @

Aug. 10 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake @

Aug. 16 — Mt. Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

Aug. 17 — East Troy, Wisc. @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Aug. 24 — Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion *

Aug. 25 — Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion *

Aug. 29 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum

Aug. 30 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live *

Sept. 5 — Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

Sept. 6 — Nampa, Idaho, @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater *

Sept. 7 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre *

Sept. 12 — Lincoln, Calif. @ Thunder Valley Casino Resort

Sept. 20 — Sparks, Nev. @ Nugget Event Center

Sept. 21 — Laughlin, Nev. @ Laughlin Event Center

Oct. 5 — Macon, Ga. @ Macon Amphitheater *

*Hailey Whitters opening

@Lauren Alaina opening

Notes: Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker opening these shows.

Tickets: Tickets go on sale Dec. 8.

Kylie Morgan's 2024 Making It Up as I Go Tour Dates:

Notes: Kylie Morgan dropped the Making It Up as I Go album in 2023.

Tickets: Tickets go on sale Dec. 1.