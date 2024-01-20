Kylie Morgan Credits Walker Hayes for Believing in Her When No One Did

Kylie Morgan is a breakout country music star who sings the hit song, "If He Wanted to He Would." Although her father grew up with Toby Keith, it wasn't Keith that helped Morgan make her breakthrough in country music. It was Walker Hayes.

I sat down with Morgan in this week's episode of Taste of Country Nights on Demand, and we spoke about how Hayes led her to ultimately getting discovered in Nashville.

"Walker and I have been writing together since I was 15 years old," Morgan shares. "And he was kinda like my big brother, mentor, and the reason I got my publishing deal was through him."

The singer continues, "I wound up in his catalog, and this guy named Shane McAnally, who has a million No. 1s, and he heard my songs through Walker's catalog, and to be able to meet someone and also create with someone that, like, continues to re-introduce people into your life that changes your life, is pretty unreal."

Getting her publishing deal led her to getting her record deal. In August 2022, Morgan made her Grand Ole Opry debut and less than a year later, went on her first-ever headlining tour.

Morgan also scored a huge performance at Nissan Stadium at CMA Fest 2022 and joined Old Dominion for her first arena tour as part of the band’s No Bad Vibes Tour.

