Wynonna Judd and Melissa Etheridge aren’t just hitting the road together — they’re bringing decades of life, loss and hard-earned strength with them.

The two icons are teaming up for their co-headlining Raised on Radio Tour, kicking off in June and running through Sept. 11, with stops in San Diego, Seattle, Atlanta, Salt Lake City and more.

But beyond the music, this tour carries something deeper — a shared history that’s shaped not just who they are, but how they show up onstage today.

Wynonna Isn’t Chasing the Past Anymore — She’s Standing in It

As she prepares to hit the road, Judd spoke with Taste of Country about the weight of everything she’s lived through — and whether she still feels connected to the girl she was when she first started out.

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“I think at this point in my life, I’m not chasing that girl anymore — I’m honoring the woman who made it through,” she says.

The girl I was when I started out was full of fire and dreams, but she didn’t know yet what life was gonna ask of her. She hadn’t lived through the heartbreak, the loss, the battles … all the things that shape your voice in ways no vocal lesson ever could.

That perspective, she says, follows her onto the stage now — especially alongside someone like Melissa Etheridge, whose own career has been defined by raw honesty and resilience.

“When I walk onstage now, especially with someone like Melissa, who’s lived her own kind of truth, I’m bringing all of it with me — the joy, the scars, the gratitude for still being here and still getting to sing after all these years,” the "No One Else on Earth" singer explains.

“So no, I’m not chasing who I used to be. I’m standing in who I am — and there’s a lot of power in that. And I think the audience can feel it,” Judd adds.

A Tour Built on the Music That Raised Them

The Raised on Radio Tour isn’t just a name — it’s a reflection of where it all began for both artists.

“I’ve spent my entire adult life onstage, but before any of that, I was just a girl sitting close to a radio speaker, hanging on every word. That’s where it all started for me,” Judd shared when announcing the run.

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Growing up in Leavenworth, she says she listened to WHB, where genres blurred together — rock, soul, R&B and country — helping shape her into the versatile artist she is today.

For Etheridge, that same spirit shows up in a catalog built on fearless storytelling and a voice that cuts straight to the bone, from classics like “Come to My Window” to newer work like Rise (2026), which includes “The Other Side of Blue” with Chris Stapleton.

More Than a Tour — A Full-Circle Moment

The tour also carries a larger purpose. For every ticket sold, both artists will donate $1 to The Etheridge Foundation, which supports research into opioid use disorder treatment, and $1 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

It’s another layer to a run that already feels personal — a chance to celebrate not just the songs that made them, but the lives they’ve lived since.

For Judd, that journey is no longer about trying to get back to where she started.

It’s about standing fully in everything it took to get here — and singing from that place, night after night.