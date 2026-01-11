Many fans know that The Judds had a professional connection to The Grateful Dead's Bob Weir. He and Wynonna Judd most recently shared the stage in January 2025 for the MusiCares Person of the Year ceremony.

But what fans might not know is just how deep their personal bond was. In fact, Wynonna Judd claims Weir as "family."

After Weir's death on Saturday (Jan. 10), Wynonna Judd shared a story that shows the powerful friendship she and her late mother, Naomi Judd, shared with Weir through the years.

This story took place just after Naomi's death in late April 2022.

What Did Bob Weir Do For The Judds After Naomi Judd's Death?

Wynonna Judd recounted this memory as part of a tribute to Weir, who she said will always be known as Sir Robert Weir to her.

"My heart is broken over this loss," she admitted.

"When Mom passed, we held our {private} celebration of life in Nashville," she remembered. "Sir Robert got the call & showed up with no questions asked."

"No publicity, no cameras, not even an expectation for him to take the stage — but he insisted on showing up in the best way he knew how," Wynonna continued. "He joined the stage with my family, friends and musical peers. I will FOREVER honor the friendship that turned into family."

What is Wynonna Judd's History With Bob Weir?

Wynonna Judd has performed with Weir many times in recent years, starting in February 2020, when he joined her band The Big Noise at a tour stop in San Francisco.

Among the songs they played was the 1984 Judds classic, "Why Not Me," along with multiple other The Judds and Grateful Dead songs.

That same month, they released a studio cover of the Grateful Dead's "Ramble on Rose," which was among the songs they played live at that San Francisco show.

"They say that when the student is ready, the teacher appears," Judd said in a press statement at that time. "Robert Weir showed up in my life just in time. And I am so very thankful to have yet another opportunity to celebrate our musical gifts together!"

That song would find a home on Judd's Recollections album, which also included covers of songs by Nina Simone and John Prine.

They also shared the stage at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium in 2022 and at Brandi Carlile's Girls Just Wanna Weekend festival in 2023.

What Else Did Wynonna Judd Say About Bob Weir's Death?

Judd shared snapshots of many of those performances they shared together, as well as some behind-the-scenes shots of her and Weir.

"At times he was a tough nut to crack, but I will always take pride in the fact that I could get him to laugh," she wrote. "Sir Robert Weir...you have left a lasting imprint on my life."

"The world lost a legend, I lost a friend," the singer added.