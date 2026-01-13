Wynonna Judd turned to social media to remember her mother Naomi on Sunday (Jan. 11). The late country singer would have been 80 years old, and her daughter — and duo partner — wanted her to know she's still missed.

Naomi Judd died on April 30, 2022, one day before the Judds entered the Country Music Hall of Fame. Wynonna has been very candid about the cause of death and her emotions afterward.

The Instagram post became a place for the country community to remember Naomi.

"She would have been 80 today," Wynonna Judd writes. "I still feel her everywhere."

"She has 2 beautiful GREAT granddaughters we could be celebrating with. Why aren’t you here? I love you, Mom."

How Did Naomi Judd Die?

Neither Wynonna Judd nor her sister Ashley Judd protected the details of their mother's death. Naomi Judd died by suicide.

More specifically, she died after a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"I went upstairs to let her know that her good friend was there, and I discovered her," Judd told Good Morning America days after the event. "I have both grief and trauma from discovering her."

Naomi Judd's lifelong mental health struggles were also well-known by her fans. A statement sent to media announcing her death recalled that battle.

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," the statement read.

"We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

READ MORE: 40 Country Singers Who Died Too Soon

Several tribute shows and performances followed Judd's death. Months later, Wynonna kept the duo's touring commitments, choosing to bring with her a group of country women (and friends) to help with the show.

She's been relatively quiet the past few months, but has indicated she's enjoying time with her granddaughter.