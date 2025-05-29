Why Wynonna Judd ‘Almost Fainted Onstage’ During the Judds’ Final Tour

Wynonna Judd says that completing the Judds' final tour after her mother Naomi's death took a massive toll on her.

In fact, there were some nights when she wasn't sure she was going to be able to get through the show.

"That tour was a killer," the singer admits during a new episode of Clint Black's Circle Network show, Talking in Circles With Clint Black.

Naomi Judd died by suicide in April 2022.

Prior to her death, the Judds had announced their final tour for that year.

Wynonna decided to carry out the tour as planned, reconfiguring her set as a duet show with a rotating cast of female stars including Kelsea Ballerini and Ashley McBryde. She performed the shows as a way of honoring the Judds' legacy, and even extended its dates beyond the 10 that were originally announced.

During a few shows she played on the tour and elsewhere around that time, Wynonna seemed a little unsteady on her feet — so much so that fans were worried about her health.

Looking back on that time now, the singer says that she was deep in the process of mourning her mother's death, and that her emotional pain was beginning to affect her physical health.

Get our free mobile app

"I literally almost fainted onstage some nights, I was so in grief," Wynonna remembers.

"And people were like, 'What's wrong with her? Why is she shaking?'" the singer continues. "Because I'm trying to sing through the snot! I'm trying to stand up straight, and I'm singing 'Love Can Build a Bridge,' and I wanna fall into the floor and weep."

Even though the tour was hard, Wynonna says that it was important for her to keep moving during her darkest hours of grief.

"That's done. I did it. And now it's time to stop and go, 'God, thank you for getting me through all this tragedy that's happened,'" she continues. "We all go through it. What do we do with it? Do we internalize it? And stay at home and complain? Or do we quit complaining and go to work?"

Read More: The Judds Documentary Teaser Unearths a Never-Before-Heard Song

After completing her tour focused on the music of the Judds, Wynonna has turned back to her solo material, mounting a couple of shows specifically focused on both new music and the hits she had as a solo artist.

She'll be on the road once again in 2025. Judd is gearing up to start her The Greatest Hits Tour, which will feature solo fan-favorites including "No One Else on Earth" and "Tell Me Why" as well as songs from her era with the Judds.