Wynonna Judd is heading out on tour in 2025, and she assembled her set list with fans of the classics in mind.

On Monday (March 10), Judd announced her first-ever greatest hits tour, including fan-favorite songs from her days in The Judds as well as solo hits like "No One Else on Earth" and "Tell Me Why."

Wynonna Judd: The Greatest Hits Tour is set to kick off in June, and it'll hit stops across the U.S. and Canada through this summer.

Though this his technically her first tour under the "Greatest Hits" billing, Judds has discovered in recent years that her fans are hungry for nostalgia.

Her The Judds Farewell Tour, which Judd described as the "honor of a lifetime," was met with massive fan demand across its running dates from 2022-2023. That tour was a unique one, since the original lineup was supposed to be Judd alongside her mother and duo partner Naomi, but Naomi died before the shows began. Rather than cancel, Judd went ahead with the tour, instead incorporating various female country stars into the lineup for an all-star celebration.

This time around, the Country Music Hall of Famer is approaching her tour with an even bigger scope, picking songs from her entire catalog — both solo and as the Judds — as she prepares to take the stage.

Judd said she was "coming to you live from our studio where we are working on new music" as she announced her tour on social media.

"I continued to marvel at the fact that I still get to do what I love, after all these years," she reflects in a press release. "I feel incredibly blessed to have experienced so many chapters of my career, which is constantly evolving."

"I've been pouring my heart into new music, and I cannot wait to share it with you!" she continues. "And right now, it's time to celebrate my musical journey, and honor the songs that shaped who I am."

Tickets to Judd's Greatest Hits Tour go on sale on Friday (March 14), with a fan presale available earlier in the week. For more information, visit the singer's website.

Wynonna Judd: The Greatest Hits Tour Dates:

June 13 -- LaGrange, Ga. @ Sweetland Amphitheatre

June 14 -- Cherokee, N.C. @ Harrah’s Cherokee

June 15 -- Wilmington, N.C. @ Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College

June 18 -- Greenville, S.C. @ Peace Center

June 20 -- Virginia Beach, Va. @ The Dome

June 23 -- Lancaster, Pa. @ American Music Theatre

June 25 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Venue TBA

June 26 -- Interlochen, Mch. @ Interlochen Center for the Arts – Kresge Auditorium

July 11 -- Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Harrah’s Stir Cove

July 12 -- Mankato, Minn. @ Vetter Stone Amphitheatre

July 15 -- Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada @ TCU Place

July 16 -- Calgary, Alberta, Canada @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

July 18 -- Fort St John, British Columbia, Canada @ Energetic County Fair

July 23 -- Rapid City, S.D. @ The Monument

July 24 -- Waukee, Iowa @ Vibrant Music Hall

July 25 -- Rockford, Ill. @ Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Rockford

July 26 -- Gary, Ind. @ Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

Aug. 7 -- Sedalia, Mo. @ Missouri State Fair

Aug. 21 -- Kennewick, Wa. @ Benton Franklin County Fair

Aug. 22 -- Boise, Ida. @ Western Idaho State Fair

Aug. 23 -- Jacksonville, Ore. @ Britt Pavilion

Aug. 25 -- Monroe, Wa. @ Evergreen State Fair

Sept. 5 -- Albuquerque, N.M. @ New Mexico State Fair