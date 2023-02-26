Wynonna Judd Thanks Fans as She Wraps The Judds Final Tour: ‘Honor of a Lifetime’

The Judds' farewell tour came to a conclusion on Saturday night (Feb. 25) in Hollywood, Fla., and Wynonna Judd hopped on social media to express her gratitude to her friends and collaborators for their role in celebrating the final chapter of the legendary country duo.

"The most unbelievable tour," a post-tour message on The Judds' official Twitter account reads, expressing thanks to all the musical collaborators who joined the trek for "these unforgettable and beautiful moments."

The post goes on to share photos of some of the highlights from the concert, including shots of the artists who participated in the shows as special guests. Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde, Little Big Town, Kelsea Ballerini and Tanya Tucker -- plus Tucker's dog! -- all make appearances in the snapshots, and Judd also mentions Faith Hill and Trisha Yearwood in her caption.

Judd's most heartfelt thanks, however, was reserved for the fans who turned out to see The Judds: The Final Tour and share evenings of music and memories with her. "Without you, none of this would have been possible," she wrote. "Thank you to everyone who made The Judds: The Final Tour so special. It has been the honor of a lifetime."

The Judds: The Final Tour was first announced in early 2022, and conceived as a farewell trek for Wynonna Judd and her mother and band mate, Naomi Judd. But before they could embark on the tour together, Naomi died by suicide in late April 2022. Rather than cancel the tour or go it alone, Wynonna decided to recast the show as an all-star girls' night with a rotating cast of special guests. McBride, who was the original opener for The Judds: The Final Tour, stayed on in that capacity.

After the first run of shows, Judd announced that the tour would be extended for a 2023 leg. During that time, she was open about the particular emotional significance of this tour, explaining that there had been shows where she had "literally fallen on my knees" because "the love is so strong." In addition to saying goodbye to the Judds' musical chapter, it was also a way to remember the life and legacy of her mother -- both for Judd and for the fans who loved Naomi.

As the 2023 leg of The Judds: The Final Tour kicked off, Judd stated that she did not expect to extend the tour again, and would instead focus on looking forward to new music and her own pursuits as a solo act.

"This is something I don't think I'll ever see again," she acknowledged at the time. "There will be tours and concerts, but this is something that is between a memorial and a celebration of life — and me, just kicking a-- and giving every single note from my toenails."

