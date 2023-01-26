Over the past several months, The Judds Final Tour has provided an unforgettable, cathartic outlet for singer Wynonna Judd, her fans and fellow artists to celebrate the music of the Judds as well as the life and legacy of her late mother and bandmate, Naomi Judd.

But now, she says that time is coming to an end.

"There are no plans for going past February," the singer tells Billboard. Judd's tour calendar shows the Judds Final Tour concluding Feb. 25 in Hollywood, Fla.

"It's a chapter of finding meaning in the grieving process, so I think it is coming to a close," the singer continues, reflecting on the tour, which launched last October.

Of course, that doesn't mean the music will stop — Judd's been hinting that she's begun work on a new album, and earlier this week, she even revealed that she wrote a song about the process of grieving her mother. In the meantime, she's fully aware of how special this moment in time is, and what a remarkable gift her current tour has been, both for her and for her fans.

"This is something I don't think I'll ever see again," she acknowledges. "There will be tours and concerts, but this is something that is between a memorial and a celebration of life — and me, just kicking a-- and giving every single note from my toenails."

Naomi Judd died by suicide in late April 2022 at the age of 76. The mother-daughter duo had announced The Judds Final Tour prior to her death, and in the aftermath, Wynonna elected to continue the tour as a celebration of The Judds' music with help from superstar guest artists such as Trisha Yearwood, Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini and Brandi Carlile.

