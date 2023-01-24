Wynonna Judd Wrote a Song About Grieving Naomi Judd’s Death

When she opens up to fans about her grief process surrounding the April 2022 death of her mother Naomi, Wynonna Judd has used the phrase "broken and blessed" to describe how her heartbreak and anguish coexist with the gratitude and love of her experience on the Judds Final Tour. Now, that phrase is finding its way into a brand-new song.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Judd revealed that she's been pouring her emotions into her music.

"I just wrote a song called 'Broken and Blessed,'" she relates. "And that's how I feel on this tour."

As legendary country act the Judds, Wynonna and Naomi originally announced the duo's final tour together. But after Naomi died by suicide before they were scheduled to begin the trek, Wynonna decided to recast that shows as an all-star girls' night, bringing acts including Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini, Trisha Yearwood and Little Big Town to the stage to help her perform the Judds' greatest hits.

With a 2023 leg of the the Judds Final Tour on the horizon, Judd just might decide to perform her new song live for her audience, as she continues to celebrate her mother's life and legacy onstage.

"'I'm somewhere between hell and hallelujah' is one of the lines in it," she continues. "'This is me, I'm broken and blessed...' and I struggle. And I think when I struggle, I say it onstage."

When she thinks of how Naomi might react to the Judds Final Tour's current iteration, Judd comes up with a light-hearted sentiment.

"The funny side of me says she doesn't care because she's in a parade somewhere. She's on to her next party," the singer posits. "And all I can tell you is, her mother's heart does not represent her disease. The word disease, dis-ease, it's a horrific thing. And my mother's heart is for her children.

"And I think about it all the time: She was as determined to die as she was to live," Judd continues, "and that's her story. It's part of the legacy, and it's painful. And the music is what remains, just like love."

The Judds Final Tour resumes Jan. 26 in Hershey, Penn. Ashley McBryde is the first special guest joining the trek.

