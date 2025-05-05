A new sneak peek into Lifetime's upcoming The Judds documentary focuses on Naomi Judd's passion for songwriting and reveals a never-released song that Naomi and Wynonna Judd recorded early on in their career as a duo.

The clip starts with Ashley looking through old cassette tapes with Larry Strickland, her stepfather and Naomi's widower. They pop one tape into a player and smile as the late singer's voice once again fills the room.

"Hello? Hello?" Naomi comedically opens the tape. "It's October the 24th, 1982. I'm Naomi Judd."

"I'm Wynonna," adds a quiet voice in the background.

"The songs that you're about to hear were written exclusively and originally by me," Naomi continues.

With accompaniment from acoustic guitar, the mother-daughter pair then launch into a song that Naomi wrote that same year — 1982 — which they never released.

Even though it's just a demo, all the elements are there: Naomi and Wynonna's signature close vocal harmonies are front and center on this tender, lilting country track, which centers around the lyric, "Daddy, are you comin' home tonight?"

"This was just them when they were in their very early stages, before the record deal or anything. Wow," Strickland comments.

"It's all there like butter and milk," Ashley adds. "The power. The harmony."

"Oh my God," Wynonna Judd says in another clip, listening to this buried recording for the first time in what seems like a long time.

She still remembers the song, though: As the tape plays, Wynonna — who was still in her teens when she and her mom sang this recording — easily jumps in to sing along.

"That's about as pure as it ever got," she says at the conclusion of the tape. "Seriously. That's about as pure as it will ever be."

Naomi Judd wrote several songs for the Judds, including their hit "Love Can Build a Bridge," which would wind up being their final performance together just weeks before Naomi's death by suicide in 2022.

She's better remembered as a vocalist than as a songwriter today, but this clip of the documentary emphasizes how central songwriting was to Naomi.

"I think more than anything in this life, Mom wanted to be a songwriter, and I'm still thinking about it daily — and how in the world she came up with the stuff she came up with," Wynonna reflects in the new preview.

"It's literally what made me who I am today, because I discovered my gift, big time. So that's where it began," Wynonna continues.

How to Watch The Judd Family Documentary

The new documentary about the Judd family is called The Judd Family: Truth Be Told, and it airs on May 10 at 8PM ET on Lifetime.

Those who don't have cable can stream the channel through services including Philo, Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV.

Recent documentaries or shows inspired by real life that have aired on Lifetime include Confessions of Octomom, about Natalie Suleman, The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

