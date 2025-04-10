A new documentary about Country Music Hall of Fame duo the Judds and their family seems to promise the full story. The trailer includes everyone you'd want to hear from.

Wynonna Judd, Ashley Judd, and Naomi Judd's widow Larry Strickland all appear in a 72-second-long clip revealed this week. Archival footage and photos from the sisters' childhood help frame historical moments.

The Judds documentary is titled The Judd Family: Truth Be Told and it will be premiere on Lifetime on May 10.

Naomi Judd died by suicide on April 30, 2022.

People was first to share news of the doc.

The Judd Family: Truth Be Told Trailer:

Since Naomi Judd's death at age 76, her daughters Wynonna and Ashley have been candid about her mental health struggles and their turbulent childhood. Fans caught glimpses of this when friction would spill over onto social media or traditional media. It looks like that's the tone for this project as well.

TV clips spotlight the highs, but seemingly shadow the truth about life as a Judd. “It’s magical on stage,” Wynonna Judd begins, “but off stage (exhales).”

Ashley Judd appears willing to explore her difficult childhood. Previously, she’d shared some details of being molested at age 7. “My grandmother had two brothers who were predators,” an unidentified male voice says at the 40-second mark.

A surprising voice is Strickland, Naomi Judd's husband of 33 years. He's not spoken since she died, but appears willing to provide new perspective to her story.

"It was very trying times," he says in the trailer for The Judd Family: Truth Be Told. We then see footage of him hugging Ashley Judd.

How to Watch the Judd Family Documentary

The new documentary about the Judd family is called The Judd Family: Truth Be Told, and it airs on May 10 at 8PM ET on Lifetime. Those who don't have cable can stream the channel through services including Philo, Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV.

Recent documentaries or shows inspired by real life that have aired on Lifetime include Confessions of Octomom, about Natalie Suleman, The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

