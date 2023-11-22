"Small town women ain't built to get along," but Kelly Clarkson's rangy, powerful voice fits perfectly on "Bonfire at Tina's," a song that Ashley McBryde originally included in her collaborative album, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville.

Clarkson chose "Bonfire at Tina's" as the latest cover choice for the "Kellyoke" segment of her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. The pop superstar sticks close to the song's original production in her version, putting the focus on the song's melody and equally soaring message and performing to the crowd as the camera shows a closeup shot of her face.

"Bonfire at Tina's" was originally a group effort: Caylee Hammack, Brandy Clark and Pillbox Patti joined McBryde's version. Of course, Clarkson didn't have the benefit of three talented country artists backing her on stage, but she did keep the spirit of the collaboration, with the backing vocalists in her band singing with her, call-and-response style.

McBryde's Lindeville album, which dropped in 2022, is a concept project that follows the characters of the fictional small town of Lindeville. Specifically, "Bonfire at Tina's" follows a group of women who put aside their petty gripes with and gossip about each other for the cathartic ritual of coming together for a bonfire, unburdening themselves of their problems in love, money and life.

A chameleonic singer-songwriter whose influences range from R&B to classic country, Clarkson frequently picks songs from the country format to cover for her "Kellyoke" segment. Previous choices include Brandi Carlile's "The Story," Shania Twain's "Any Man of Mine," Tammy Wynette's "Stand By Your Man" and Deana Carter's "Strawberry Wine."