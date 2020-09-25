Kelly Clarkson looks a little bit different in some clips from the new season of her talk show, the Kelly Clarkson Show. In a new interview, the pop superstar and television personality says she looks "like a dang pirate" after injuring her eye on the set of The Voice.

As she explains to NBC Los Angeles, Clarkson was working on the set of The Voice shooting in some dusty buildings on the Universal lot. "I'm highly allergic to dust," she reveals, saying, "Well, something had gotten in my eye ... something got in there, maybe cut it, did something. It got infected. It looked like Hitch, you know that movie?” she asks, referring to the Will Smith film in which his face swells hilariously after an allergic reaction.

"When it first happened, it was so puffy and I was like, ‘What am I supposed to do?’" Clarkson continues, since she had a full day of shooting scheduled for The Voice. She ended up doing it "in a patch and I was wearing all black ‘cause it was already the outfit that was chosen, and I looked like an assassin. It was so bad."

Clarkson still had the patch in place when she returned for her daily episode of the Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday (Sept. 23), and she joked about it with her guests, according to Women's Health, telling rapper Common, "You're being interviewed by a pirate today."

The Voice is slated to return to the air on Oct. 19, and Clarkson explained to NBC LA that her patch will be turning up at random, since the shows are shot non-consecutively.

"We did six shows total because we did two shows a day," she said. "Three days I had to wear a patch ... I’m gonna randomly be wearing a patch, like on a random Tuesday, and people are gonna be like, 'She needs to figure out her eye situation.'"

The second season of Clarkson's talk show debuted on Monday (Sept. 21), featuring her returning to the actual set for the first time since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic forced her to begin filming remotely in March.