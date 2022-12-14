Kelly Clarkson guest-performed on the Season 22 finale of The Voice, which aired Tuesday (Dec. 13). During the highly-anticipated telecast, the pop superstar, 40, and award-winning host of the Kelly Clarkson Show brought some holiday spirit to the live studio audience.

She performed her festive duet, “Santa Can’t You Hear Me,” featuring Ariana Grande. The song appears on her 2021 holiday album When Christmas Comes Around.

First performed in 2021 as part of Clarkson’s NBC Christmas special, Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around, “Santa Can’t You Hear Me” has been made relevant in recent days. At the top of the month, the original American Idol winner with Grande dropped a live recording of the tune.

For this performance, however, Clarkson flew solo, because Grande was in London. Solo, she dazzled folks with her powerhouse vocals while dressed in a deep blue velvet gown adorned with sparkly snowflakes.

Clarkson was joined by a horn section, violinists, backup singers, and more as she belted out the song on the stage that was decorated with all-things Christmas.

“I don't need a thing / I sent a letter to you, ooh, ooh / On how to make my dreams come true, yeah, yeah / What I want for Christmas / Hasn't come and I've been so blue / Tell me what can I do? Ooh, ooh, oh yeah / Keep the mistletoe (keep the mistletoe) / Unless below, is what I need (what I need) / Santa, can't you hear me?” she sings throughout the chorus of the uptempo holiday singalong.

Leading up to her Christmas-themed offering, Clarkson took to Instagram with a photo promoting her upcoming appearance on The Voice. The snapshot features her looking elegant while dressed in a metallic purple dress featuring buttons up the front.

Fans can look forward to seeing much more of Clarkson very soon, as she is slated to coach the next season of The Voice. Clarkson, Blake Shelton (who will mark his final season on the show), Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan are set for Season 23 of the NBC competition.

Clarkson wasn’t the only artist to perform during the Season 22 finale: Kane Brown, Maluma, OneRepublic, Adam Lambert, Breland and Girl Named Tom also took the stage to perform select songs.

Additionally, all four coaches, including Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and John Legend, also took the stage to perform with their teams. The two-hour Season 22 The Voice finale aired live on Tuesday, Dec. 13. It is now available to stream on Peacock.