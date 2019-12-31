Kelsea Ballerini said a farewell to 2019 with a Los Angeles performance taped especially for famed Dec. 31 special Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest.

Ballerini chose bedazzled leggings and matching tank top and got the crowd going with a rendition of her newer hits, "Homecoming Queen?" and "Club."

"Ending the decade singing in a sparkly power suit situation, feels right," the 26-year-old tweeted prior to her show. In response to her outfit, fans quickly created a meme of her as a disco ball which the songstress shared to her Instagram stories.

As Ballerini's performances were pre-taped, she was able to spend her evening with her husband, Morgan Evans, at home while he made her a mixed drink (which she also shared on her Instagram stories). She also revealed her 2020 glittery gold vision board which had a singular picture of Beyonce on it.

The Los Angeles segment of the program ran concurrently and was interspersed with performances in New York City's Times Square, as well as Miami and New Orleans. Dan + Shay and Blanco Brown were also part of the West Coast fun, adding their performances as America waited for the clock to strike midnight.

Ballerini's fans are eagerly awaiting the release of her upcoming third album, which is tentatively set for release in the new year. So far, she released a couple of new tunes in 2019: The fun-loving "Club" and the heartwarming single "Homecoming Queen?"