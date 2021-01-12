Kelsea Ballerini’s Plans for 2021: Focusing on Mental, Emotional and Physical Health

For Kelsea Ballerini, 2021 will be a year to prioritize health — in every sense of the word.

Around the turn of the new year, she shared a message with her social media followers explaining that she has a "word of the year": A twist on a New Year's resolution that she says keeps her grounded.

"My word of 2021 is 'healthy,'" Ballerini says. "I want to nurture and focus on my physical, mental and emotional health that all took a bit of a backseat last year (anyone else?) Having a word for the year helps me stay focused and keeps my intentions set while I try to live a full life, stay creative and be productive."

Additionally, Ballerini is inviting fans to join her in selecting a word that they want to be a theme for their lives in 2021. "I'm soooo interested to know what your word/intentions are for what's bound to be a better year?!" she adds.

Ballerini kicked off the year with a quick getaway with her husband, Morgan Evans, in the Great Smoky Mountains. She shared a snapshot of the two of them outside a cabin at sunset, captioning the image "reset."

On her Instagram Story, Ballerini has been elaborating a bit on specifically what she's doing to manifest health in the new year. In one slide, she showcased her glass of cucumber lemon water, saying she was "using January to be good to my body and do a bit of a detox." Two slides later, she featured a Meatless Monday recipe with teriyaki veggies, quinoa and sesame-encrusted tofu.

However, over the weekend, she joked on Instagram that her focus on health was a little bit at odds with her current single, "Hole in the Bottle," a fun-loving bop about having a little too much to drink. "Hole in the Bottle" comes off of Ballerini's recent studio album, Kelsea. In November 2020, she also released a remix of the song featuring Shania Twain.