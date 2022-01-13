Kelsea Ballerini kicked off her 2022 with a surgical procedure, but she's in good spirits about it. The visit required anesthesia, which can make one pretty loopy — and in the country star's case, it also brought on some good laughs.

A compilation of clips Ballerini shared to social media include the "Dibs" singer confessing that she is drooling post-op, and she can't figure out where that ring on her finger came from.

Don't worry, it's not her wedding ring — it's actually not a ring at all! Instead, it's a blue wire she mistakes for jewelry. She also declares that she needs some nuggets, bad.

Ballerini didn't give any more details as to what the procedure was, only noting that it was "non-invasive" and that "everything is fine." She also thanked the staff at Vanderbilt Health in Nashville.

The end of 2021 was a busy time for Ballerini. She won two CMA Awards — her first — for her song "Half of My Hometown" featuring Kenny Chesney. The song picked up Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year at the November show. The "Hole in the Bottle" singer also published a book of poems, called Feel Your Way Through.

As for this year, she has a few festival dates scheduled for summer.